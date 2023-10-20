Storm Babet: Travel latest, events cancelled as torrential rain hits Doncaster

Storm Babet is continuing to lash Doncaster this afternoon, with traffic and travel problems across the city and events cancelled.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Here’s a round-up of all the latest on today’s weather situation.

MET OFFICE WEATHER WARNING

A Met Office amber warning for rain is in place for Doncaster.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

All the latest as Storm Babet batters Doncaster.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesman said: “Persistent heavy rain brings the likelihood of some flooding and disruption.

“Homes and businesses are likely to be flooded, causing damage to some buildings.

“Fast flowing or deep floodwater is possible, causing danger to life and there is a possibility that some communities will be cut off by flooded roads.

“Delays and some cancellations to train and bus services are likely. Spray and flooding probably leading to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses possible.”

FLOOD ALERTS

There are currently five flood alerts in place in the Doncaster area in the following locations

Ea Beck catchment

Kearsley Brook

Middle River Don catchment

River Dearne catchment

River Went catchment

Full details and updates are available HERE

TRAINS

Northern Railways said that due to heavy rain flooding the railway, all lines at Rotherham Central are blocked meaning severe disruption to services in and out of Doncaster. This disruption is expected until 5pm.

All train services via Rotherham Central have now been cancelled until further notice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesman said: “Train services are unable to call at Rotherham in both directions. Services will divert and fail to call at Rotherham.”

All journeys to and from Adwick and Sheffield are affected.

To keep up to date with the situation please visit the website https://www.northernrailway.co.uk/service-updates

There are also problems on the East Coast Main Line between London and Edinburgh with flooding near Grantham disrupting LNER and other services.

BUSES

The 203 Wombwell to Doncaster service is unable to serve Brodsworth

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 226 Barnsley to Thurnscoe service is unable to reach some stops in Thurnscoe.

ROADS

Driving conditions on the local motorways are difficult, with slow moving traffic and surface floodwater on both the M18, A1(M) and M1. Drivers are being advised to drive safely and warned of delays and disruptions across the entire network.

Hirstgate in Mexborough has been blocked due to a fallen tree.

CLOSURES

Twisted Skatepark in Marshgate has been closed. A spokesman said: “We're on flood watch, sorry, no skating. Your safety is more important. May the weather gods be on our side.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Askern Lake is overflowing and people are being urged to take care around the edge of the water.

Book recycling firm Re-Read on Cherry Road is closed due to the weather.

Doncaster Fear Factory is closed due to the weather conditions.

A spokesman said: “It is with great sadness that the team at Doncaster Fear Factory have made the tough decision to close the event on Friday 20th October 2023 due to the extreme weather conditions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The safety both of our guests and staff is our number one priority in and around the park. We do hope that everyone understands and respects our decision as unfortunately it is out of our control.

“All ticket holders, your tickets will be automatically rescheduled for Thursday 26th October so you do not need to take further action. For anyone who cannot attend on this date please email [email protected] and we will be able to reschedule to one of our other three dates Sunday 22nd October / Thursday 26th October / Sunday 29th October. (Subject to event capacity)

“We have explored every possible option on how we could safely open the event tonight but unfortunately because of the severity of the weather already with later forecasts we cannot put the safety of our guests and staff at further risk.

“The park will re open Saturday 21st October as planned and will provide further updates as soon as possible.