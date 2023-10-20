A fresh flood alert has been issued for Doncaster this afternoon as torrential rain continues to batter the city.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Environment Agency has issued a flood alert for the Lower River Don catchment, which stretches from Hexthorpe to Stainforth.

A spokesman said: “River levels are forecast to rise on the Ea Beck and River Don due to heavy rainfall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Areas most at risk include Hexthorpe to Stainforth, including Swaith Dike and North Swaith Dike in Bentley .

A fresh flood alert has been issued for Doncaster this afternooon.

"Flooding of low lying land near the watercourse is likely throughout Friday October 20.”

“Further heavy rainfall is forecast throughout 20 October and river levels are expected to continue to rise. We are closely monitoring rainfall and river levels.

“Avoid using low lying footpaths and any bridges near local watercourses and do not attempt to walk or drive through flood water. Start acting on your flood plan if you have one.