Storm Babet: Fresh flood alert issued for Doncaster along River Don

A fresh flood alert has been issued for Doncaster this afternoon as torrential rain continues to batter the city.
By Darren Burke
Published 20th Oct 2023, 15:01 BST
Updated 20th Oct 2023, 15:02 BST
The Environment Agency has issued a flood alert for the Lower River Don catchment, which stretches from Hexthorpe to Stainforth.

A spokesman said: “River levels are forecast to rise on the Ea Beck and River Don due to heavy rainfall.

“Areas most at risk include Hexthorpe to Stainforth, including Swaith Dike and North Swaith Dike in Bentley .

A fresh flood alert has been issued for Doncaster this afternooon.A fresh flood alert has been issued for Doncaster this afternooon.
"Flooding of low lying land near the watercourse is likely throughout Friday October 20.”

“Further heavy rainfall is forecast throughout 20 October and river levels are expected to continue to rise. We are closely monitoring rainfall and river levels.

“Avoid using low lying footpaths and any bridges near local watercourses and do not attempt to walk or drive through flood water. Start acting on your flood plan if you have one.

The Middle River Don catchment is also on alert, stretching from Kelham Island in Sheffield to Hexthorpe.

