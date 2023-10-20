Storm Babet: Flood alerts issued as Doncaster battered by heavy rain and strong winds

A string of flood alerts have been issued for Doncaster as Storm Babet sweeps across Britian, bringing heavy rain and strong winds.

Four “flooding is possible” alerts have been issued for the Doncaster area by the Environment Agency, with the River Don, Ea Beck, River Dearne and River Went all on alert this morning.

A spokesman said: “River levels are forecast to rise on the River Don due to heavy rainfall.

“Areas most at risk include the River Don from Kelham Island in Sheffield to Hexthorpe in Doncaster, including Bagley Dike and Carr Brook and Meadowhall.

Flood alerts have been issued for Doncaster this morning.

“Flooding of low lying land near watercourses is possible from the early hours of Friday 20 October.

“Further heavy rainfall is forecast throughout the weekend and river levels are expected to continue to rise. Our incident rooms will be open and we are closely monitoring rainfall and river levels.

“Avoid using low lying footpaths and any bridges near local watercourses and do not attempt to walk or drive through flood water. Start acting on your flood plan if you have one.”

Meanwhile, areas adjacent to the Ea Beck have also been put on flood alert, with Fordstead Lane between Arksey and Barnby Dun expected to be hit.

The areas are currently on the lowest level flood alert which urges householders living in impacted areas to prepare a bag that includes medicines and insurance documents and to check flood warnings.