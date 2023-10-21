Storm Babet: 14 flood warnings in place and 8,700 sand bags put out in Doncaster

Storm Babet is still wreaking havoc across the country, and Doncaster is no exception.

Doncaster Council revealed that due to the torrential rain its teams had delivered over 8,700 sandbags in key areas across Doncaster including Conisbrough and Denaby last night.

A spokesman said: “We continue to monitor the situation closely and are dropping sandbags off to properties likely to be affected in priority order.”

For the latest council updates on Storm Babet visit: https://www.doncaster.gov.uk/News/weather-update-storm-babet