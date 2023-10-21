News you can trust since 1925
BREAKING
MTV Europe Music Awards 2023 in Paris cancelled
Airport closes after plane skids off runway in Storm Babet
Storm Babet claims third life as man dies in flood water
Woman dies after being swept into river
By-election latest: Labour wins Tamworth and Mid Bedfordshire
167,000 people caught Covid in hospital during England's second wave

Storm Babet: 14 flood warnings in place and 8,700 sand bags put out in Doncaster

Storm Babet is still wreaking havoc across the country, and Doncaster is no exception.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 21st Oct 2023, 12:25 BST
Updated 21st Oct 2023, 12:25 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Doncaster Council revealed that due to the torrential rain its teams had delivered over 8,700 sandbags in key areas across Doncaster including Conisbrough and Denaby last night.

A spokesman said: “We continue to monitor the situation closely and are dropping sandbags off to properties likely to be affected in priority order.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

For the latest council updates on Storm Babet visit: https://www.doncaster.gov.uk/News/weather-update-storm-babet

The Government has issued 14 flood warnings for Doncaster, read more here:

https://check-for-flooding.service.gov.uk/alerts-and-warnings?q=DONCASTER#warnings

Related topics:DoncasterDoncaster CouncilDenabyConisbrough