A stolen car was torched in an early hours arson attack in Doncaster yesterday (Wednesday, October 25).

An eye witness sent these images to the Free Press after the incident which took place at midnight on Barnby Dunn Road in the city.

They said: “The dirty theiving scumbags pinched a car and set it alight, took me an hour to get home.”