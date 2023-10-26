News you can trust since 1925
BREAKING
UK Space Agency -Axiom deal will see first all-UK space mission
NHS waiting lists could reach 8m by next summer
Senior Tory names himself as MP arrested on suspicion of rape
1.7m people could have dementia in the UK by 2040
UK calls for 'pause' in Israel-Hamas conflict but rejects ceasefire
At least 16 dead in shooting in Maine as suspect still at large

Stolen car torched in early hours arson attack in Doncaster

A stolen car was torched in an early hours arson attack in Doncaster yesterday (Wednesday, October 25).
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 26th Oct 2023, 08:37 BST
Updated 26th Oct 2023, 08:37 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

An eye witness sent these images to the Free Press after the incident which took place at midnight on Barnby Dunn Road in the city.

They said: “The dirty theiving scumbags pinched a car and set it alight, took me an hour to get home.”

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue confirmed that a vehicle had been set alight at 12.10am in Kirk Sandall and was attended by firefighters from Doncaster station.