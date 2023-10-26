Stolen car torched in early hours arson attack in Doncaster
A stolen car was torched in an early hours arson attack in Doncaster yesterday (Wednesday, October 25).
An eye witness sent these images to the Free Press after the incident which took place at midnight on Barnby Dunn Road in the city.
They said: “The dirty theiving scumbags pinched a car and set it alight, took me an hour to get home.”
South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue confirmed that a vehicle had been set alight at 12.10am in Kirk Sandall and was attended by firefighters from Doncaster station.