'Stay away' warning as huge industrial estate blaze spotted from Doncaster

Huge plumes of black smoke have been drifting from the blaze at the industrial estate in Ranskill, south of Bawtry.

People in Doncaster have reported seeing smoke from the fire, which is understood to involved hundreds of tyres.

A spokesman for Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “We're aware that large groups of the public are gathering near the Ranskill fire.

Dozens of fire fighters are tackling the blaze which involves hundreds of tyres.

"Please stay away from the area for your own safety as crews continue to arrive and tackle the fire. Large quantities of smoke are issuing from the scene.

"Thank you for your understanding.”

“Our Joint Control room is receiving lots of calls about this fire due to the large smoke plume.

“We are aware of the incident and fighting the fire.

“We have 10 appliances either on scene or on the way, including Mansfield's Aerial Ladder Platform.”

Crews were called shortly before 10.30am this morning, a spokesman said.

“We were called at 10.23am to a fire on an industrial site in Ranskill,” the statement said.

"Around 1,000 tyres are on fire and a large black smoke plume can be seen from surrounding areas.

“We currently have nine fire engines and the Aerial Ladder Platform (ALP) on scene. We are being assisted by Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service.