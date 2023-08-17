Stay away warning as fire crews tackle serious fire in Doncaster tonight
People are being warned to stay away from the area and to keep doors and windows closed after the outbreak of a large fire in Doncaster tonight.
By Darren Burke
Published 17th Aug 2023, 20:07 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th Aug 2023, 20:08 BST
South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service says it has got three fire engines in attendance, with a further two on the way, at an agricultural fire involving hay bales and a tractor off Bone Lane in Campsall.
A spokesman said: “Please avoid the area if you can and keep all windows and doors closed if you live nearby.”