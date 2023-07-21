News you can trust since 1925
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time
Legendary singer Tony Bennett dies aged 96
Virgin Money to shut 39 branches, 255 jobs now at risk
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland

'Stay away' warning as fire crews tackle huge blaze in Doncaster tonight

People are being told to stay away from a huge blaze which has erupted in Doncaster tonight.
By Darren Burke
Published 21st Jul 2023, 18:53 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Jul 2023, 18:53 BST

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service says it currently has six fire engines in attendance at the blaze which has broken out close to the Great North Road in Highfields.

A plume of smoke from the blaze is visible across large parts of Doncaster.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Chiefs have described the incident as “a large fire involving a field of standing corn close to South Street,” adding, please avoid the area.

Related topics:DoncasterSouth Yorkshire Fire and Rescue ServicePeople