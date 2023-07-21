'Stay away' warning as fire crews tackle huge blaze in Doncaster tonight
People are being told to stay away from a huge blaze which has erupted in Doncaster tonight.
By Darren Burke
Published 21st Jul 2023, 18:53 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Jul 2023, 18:53 BST
South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service says it currently has six fire engines in attendance at the blaze which has broken out close to the Great North Road in Highfields.
A plume of smoke from the blaze is visible across large parts of Doncaster.
Chiefs have described the incident as “a large fire involving a field of standing corn close to South Street,” adding, please avoid the area.