'Stay away' warning as fire crews tackle chemical spill on industrial estate near Doncaster

Crews from South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue have been at the estate in Goldthorpe for much of the morning and early afternoon.

A spokesman said: “Due to a chemical spill at an industrial estate in Goldthorpe, Commercial Road is currently closed.

“Please avoid the area whilst emergency services carry out their work.”

Crews have been tackling the incident in Goldthorpe.