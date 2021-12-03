'Stay away' warning as fire crews tackle chemical spill on industrial estate near Doncaster
Drivers and members of the public have been told to stay away from a Doncaster area industrial estate following a chemical spill.
Friday, 3rd December 2021, 1:47 pm
Crews from South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue have been at the estate in Goldthorpe for much of the morning and early afternoon.
A spokesman said: “Due to a chemical spill at an industrial estate in Goldthorpe, Commercial Road is currently closed.
“Please avoid the area whilst emergency services carry out their work.”
It is not thought anyone has been injured in the incident.