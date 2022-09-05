'Stay away from lake' warning at Doncaster park after dead geese are found
Children and pets have been warned to stay awake from a Doncaster park lake after dead and dying geese were found.
Volunteers at Sandall Park found the animals over the weekend – and have urged people to stay away from the water as a precaution while tests are carried out.
It comes after an outbreak of deadly avian flu at Lakeside in Doncaster earlier this year with experts from DEFRA (the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs) called in to investigate/
A spokesman for Friends of Sandall Park, the volunteer group which looks after the park, said: “We were made aware of dead and dying geese on the lake.
"DEFRA have been informed, the council have been informed.
"In the meantime it might be wise to keep your dogs and children away from the lake and the wildfowl please - just in case there's a risk.
"At least until we find out what's going on. That's the only information we have at the moment - any queries should be directed to the council.”
In January, it was confirmed that dead birds found at Lakeside at the end of December had tested positive for Avian Influenza (Bird Flu).
Doncaster Council warned members of the public not to handle dead or dying birds and also to stay away from wildfowl droppings in the area.
The public can help by reporting sightings of dead birds by calling Doncaster Council on 01302 736000 and staff will come and safely remove them and contact DEFRA.