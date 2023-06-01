News you can trust since 1925
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Peter Andre GB News debut causes huge social media row
A Place In The Sun host Jonnie Irwin admitted to hospital
Girl, 12 & boy, 17 die following major incident at beach
ITV announce external review following Phillip Schofield’s exit
Nasa holds first public meeting about UFO sightings
Couple ‘absolutely ecstatic’ after winning £300,000 on scratchcard

Stand-by fire crews in 'unusual' rescue of deer from canal in Doncaster

Fire crews on standby at another Doncaster station were involved in an ‘unusual’ rescue, when they came to the aid of a deer which had fallen into a canal.
By Darren Burke
Published 1st Jun 2023, 09:35 BST- 1 min read
Updated 1st Jun 2023, 09:35 BST

Officers from Askern Fire Station were covering for Thorne Fire Station when the drama happened last night.

A spokesman said: “Bit of an unusual job. We recieved a call from a member of the public for a deer stuck in the canal at Stainforth.

“Deer located safe and sound, no longer in the water.”

Fire crews were called to rescue a deer in the canal at Stainforth.Fire crews were called to rescue a deer in the canal at Stainforth.
Fire crews were called to rescue a deer in the canal at Stainforth.
Related topics:DoncasterStainforth