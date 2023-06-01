Stand-by fire crews in 'unusual' rescue of deer from canal in Doncaster
Fire crews on standby at another Doncaster station were involved in an ‘unusual’ rescue, when they came to the aid of a deer which had fallen into a canal.
By Darren Burke
Published 1st Jun 2023, 09:35 BST- 1 min read
Updated 1st Jun 2023, 09:35 BST
Officers from Askern Fire Station were covering for Thorne Fire Station when the drama happened last night.
A spokesman said: “Bit of an unusual job. We recieved a call from a member of the public for a deer stuck in the canal at Stainforth.
“Deer located safe and sound, no longer in the water.”