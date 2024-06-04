Stagecoach unveils new bus and confirms nationwide free travel for 80th D-Day anniversary and Armed Forces Day 2024.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

As part of Stagecoach’s ongoing commitment to support the Armed Forces, the operator has today (4 June) confirmed free travel on its bus services across the UK for military and ex-military personnel on both D-Day (6 June) and Armed Forces Day/Weekend 29 and 30 June.

Free travel will be available to serving personnel in uniform, carrying a military ID card, veterans carrying a medal or veteran’s badge, and cadets.

The announcement follows the unveiling of a special liveried D-Day bus by Stagecoach’s South team, in partnership with The D-Day Story, the only UK museum dedicated to telling the events of 6June 1944, through objects, interactives and video.

The bus forms part of a commemoration, headlined by the D-Day in 80 Objects book, which showcases 80 carefully selected objects spotlighting stories of individuals involved in the D-Day landings.

Stagecoach will be operating a special Park & Ride service with the D-Day and Poppy buses to get spectators to the event throughout the day and into the night.

Stagecoach will also offer free travel on 29 and 30 June for Armed Forces Day, which is a chance for the public to show support for the men and women who make up the Armed Forces community; from currently serving troops to Service families, veterans and cadets.