Stagecoach buses and coaches ready to keep Doncaster on the move during rail strikes

Strikes are due to take place on 21, 23 and 25 June, with train services on 22, 24 and 26 June also expected to be disrupted.

Stagecoach’s network of 7,300 buses and coaches covers regions across the UK, including around 100 key towns and cities in England, Scotland and Wales.

Capacity is available across Stagecoach’s network of greener bus and coach services to help avoid the stress of road congestion and support people trying to get to work, access education and training, and enjoy leisure time.

The Stagecoach bus network offers a wide range of services connecting the suburbs, inter-city routes and other communities. A dedicated app provides real time bus tracking information and the facility to book mobile tickets in advance.

The company’s megabus and Scottish Citylink inter-city coach services have already seen a significant spike in bookings.

Megabus sales during the week of the rail strikes are 85% higher than the week before, and the following week is following a similar trend. Thousands of extra seats have been added to the megabus network and customers are strongly advised to book early for megabus and Scottish Citylink coach services.

Carla Stockton-Jones, UK Managing Director for Stagecoach said: “All year round, our services provide people with connections for work, schools, visiting friends and family, getting to the high street, as well as helping tourists see visitor attractions.

“With the rail strikes looming, we know people are looking for alternative ways to travel. Our bus and coach services are a greener way to travel and can help people avoid the stress of being stuck in the car in traffic jams.

“Our Stagecoach bus app offers easy mobile ticketing, as well as real-time journey information and our low fares mean people can also avoid the huge spike in prices at the pumps.”

For more information about Stagecoach bus services, visit www.stagecoachbus.com. Information on coach services is available at https://uk.megabus.com/ and https://www.citylink.co.uk/