Stafford Galli at the Imperial Club

Fusing folk and rock music together to create an atmospheric and uplifting sound, with the haunting and rasping vocals of singer songwriter Martin Ferguson, Stafford Galli claim to be one of the best original live acts around South Yorkshire.

The Doncaster based band with an Irish flavour, performed many of their original songs, written by Martin, with several echoing his Irish upbringing

The Imperial Club have a knack of featuring top line acts and Stafford Galli’s reputation for “sell out shows and blistering live entertainment” ensured a packed, full house who savoured every song with unbridled delight.

Lead vocalist and songwriter, Martin Ferguson, performed to an adoring house and lead guitarist Steve Ross, who was a replacement for the sadly missed CV victim Paul Piercy, was an instant hit. Dom Adams on bass, Ian West on drums and Gordon Turner on mandolin/fiddle complemented the quintet.

The concert began with a powerful performance of crowd favourite “We are your people” a song inspired by the meaning of togetherness.

The song is featured on their current album “Waiting for the day” and more originals from this album were performed in the set including, John Henry, I’m a Child Again, Wilderness and Keep on Movin’ on.

Interspersed with these were further originals from the band’s first album, “Phrygian Knights”, released almost 30 years ago; To be fair, Lazy Beds, Stealin, Irish Landlord & Whiskey Drinkin Soldier, Out of Your Mind accompanied by a rapturous reception.

The event concluded with a rousing performance of U2’s hit, Pride in the Name of Love, with the whole room singing along.

