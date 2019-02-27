Staff at Doncaster salon scoop trio of awards.

Staff at Doncaster salon Saks are celebrating after scooping three awards at a glittering ceremony in London.

The salon beat of stiff competition to win salon of the year 2018-19, salon co-owner Rebecca Calladine won the Avant-Gard award and co-owner Paul Calladine took home the Image award.

The team at the Saks salon in High Street Doncaster bagged the prestigious awards at Saks UK’S glitzy Gathering and Awards bash in London.

Salon co-owner Paul Calladine said: “A lot of hard work and preparation goes into the creative work we do so it’s a great feeling to be recognised within the industry.”

Saks gathering took place at the Hilton Metropole on Edgeware Road and showcased – amidst 1000s of sequins – what it means to be part of the Saks family today.

Hosted by Saks’ MD Stephen Kee, over 500 hair and beauty people were in the mood to celebrate! Salons, creative stylists, beauty therapists and rising stars were awarded in true Saks style. VIP guests attended the event from Decleor, Jessica, L’Oreal, Mii, Salon Services, Towergate and Venus Concept.

Stephen Kee, Managing Director, says: “This year’s Gathering was pretty special. Our mantra is always work hard, play hard and Saks Gathering is the perfect example of that. We’re like one big family at Saks and we love celebrating the successes of our salon owners and their teams.”

To book in at Saks, High Street Doncaster call 01302 215899