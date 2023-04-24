St Peter-in-Chains celebrated its 50th anniversary celebrations in Doncaster

The day started with Mass celebrated by Bishop Ralph.

Parishioners and visitors, young and old, turned out in their hundreds to join in this special event that included the burying of a time capsule in the church gardens and enjoying a huge array of homemade cakes in the Church Hall.

Especially poignant was the blessing of a newly commissioned bench in honour of the much-loved Deacon Neil Bailey who died four years ago. His family and friends attended this special commemoration.

It was a chance for parishioners and priests, past and present, to catch up, view a video of the original Mass in 1973 and a photographic display of the life of St Peter-in-Chains church over the last five decades.

Thousands of families over the last 50 years have been baptised, married or attended the funerals of loved ones at St Peter's.

.