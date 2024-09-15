St Leger: Keir Starmer's day at the races in Doncaster to see ominous false start for horse named 'Chancellor'

Sir Keir Starmer was spotted in the crowd at Doncaster’s legendary St Leger Day races - where a horse named ‘Chancellor’ ominously faced some troubles.

Just hours after returning to the UK following talks with Joe Biden, the Prime Minister and his wife Lady Victoria Starmer were pictured smiling on the balcony at the Betfred-presented races.

St Leger Day Festival: Prime Minister visits Doncaster Racecourse as Jan Brueghel win’s the world’s oldest classic. Picture by Andrew Kelly Photography | Andrew Kelly Photography

Amid domestic political difficulties over the squeeze on winter fuel payments, and with looming tough decisions in October's budget, Sir Keir hopefully did not linger on how a horse called Chancellor - who was the favourite to win its race - was forced to withdraw after prematurely bursting open his stall and suffering a cut to the mouth.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sir Keir said: "There aren't many better days out than the races in the sunshine, so it's a pleasure to be back in Doncaster for the historic St Leger this year.

PM Keir Starmer appeared to the South Yorkshire racecourse hours after talks with President Joe Biden. | Andrew Kelly Photography

"My wife has a close connection with the racecourse so the thrill of the St Leger is no stranger to us.

"Good luck to all those involved and to the thousands of racegoers enjoying their day out."

Lady Starmer is a big horse racing fan and her mother lived in Doncaster.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sir Keir and his wife went down into the paddock before the big race, the Betfred St Leger, to meet the participants of the world's oldest Classic.

He spent time talking to the eventual winning jockey, Sean Levey, and chatted with Sussex -based trainer David Menuisier who saw his horse, Sunway, finish fourth but eventually get promoted to third place by the stewards.

Frenchman Mr Menuisier said: "I spoke to him before the race and I joked with him I didn't have enough time to talk to him about Brexit.

"I told him that whenever he comes down south we can have a chat.

"It was a nice chat but it was as interesting as it could get before a really big race."

