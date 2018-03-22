Sporting figures support young persons charity

A former FA Premier League Chairman has visited a Dearne charity which offers alternative education.

Sir Dave Richards visited the Empress Buildings in Mexborough to meet staff and service users of the Dearne Valley Personal Development Centre (DVPDC), which is based there.

Sir Dave met the founder of the DVPDC John Irwin, who is a former Featherweight boxing champion who won the Gold medal at the 1990 Commonwealth Games in New Zealand.

John introduced him to young people who are aiming to make positive changes in their lives through sports activity and education at the centre.

Sir David also met British boxing Bantamweight champion Josh Wale, who regularly volunteers with the project to coach the young people in boxing techniques, as well as health and fitness.

Sir David Richards said: “I was very impressed with the good work that Dearne Valley Partnership does with young people.

“It is organisations like this that fill the gap between school and finding employment, putting young people on the right path and getting them ready for work. I applaud the good work of John Irwin and the team of volunteers. Funding is a big issue for them though and they really need local business support to help them to continue their great work.”

During his visit, Sir Dave was also introduced to Ricky Hunt, curriculum manager at Sheffield Wednesday Football Club who had also visited Dearne Valley Partnership to meet the trustees of the charity.

He was there to discuss the possibility of joint working opportunities between the club and the charity.

Visit www.dearnevalleypdc.co.uk for more information.