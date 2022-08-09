Spanish police launch probe after Doncaster woman at centre of car hire 'fraud' flees to UK

Several alleged victims claim they have reported business woman Shirley Cox to the police in Spain and the UK claiming she ran a car rental firm in Murcia, Spain, and took money from them but failed to provide rental vehicles.

Around a dozen motorists claim they have been defrauded by her firm Camposol Car Hire.

Spain’s Guardia Civil are probing the allegations while reports have also been made to Action Fraud in the UK.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Spanish police are probing allegations of fraud against a car hire firm run by a Doncaster woman.

One alleged victim, Tony Priest, aged 38, from Wales said: "I booked a vehicle rental from Camposol car hire back in June for our holiday in August. It turns out the business owner has ceased trading but has still been taking bookings for car hire in Spain for a considerable amount of time.

"A number of people in Spain and the UK have reported this lady to the authorities.

"I'm obviously a bit annoyed but I got off lightly as it looks like I'll be refunded by the credit card company.

"It's the poor people who have turned up at the airport waiting to start a holiday that I feel for. They might have been saving for a long time to go on holiday and might not have the money or a credit card to book another hire car.

"I don't know exactly how many people have been affected by this but it's a shameful thing to do - not only stealing people's money, but ruining their holidays as well."

A former friend of Shirley's, Chelsea Harrod, aged 61, from Nottingham, who met her in Campasol when she bought a villa there, said: "She didn't scam me but I just feel bad for all the other people she has scammed. I just feel it is wrong what she has done."