South Yorkshire Police is seeking more Special Constables to boost numbers.

An information evening is to be held next month for those interested in finding out more.

Special Constables, who are all volunteers, have the same powers as regular officers, wear the same uniform and carry the same protective equipment.

They are expected to volunteer a minimum of 16 hours per month.

Chief Officer, Stephen Merrett, who oversees the specials in South Yorkshire, said: “In the past, we have had applicants from a wide variety of different careers volunteer their time and anyone with an interest is encouraged to apply.

“Specials volunteer a minimum of 16 hours a month, with the current average 25 hours per month, to their local force after a 14-week intensive training period where they gain an understanding of the law and are taught various policing procedures, including personal safety and first aid.

“Officers might find themselves deployed to a specific area to tackle a certain issue, namely neighbourhood policing or 999 response, which might include taking part in high-vis patrols, public order duty, or dealing with anti-social behaviour incidents for example.

“The training is intense and you may find yourself facing some quite daunting situations. As with the recruitment of police officers, the process is rigid and includes an assessment centre, vetting, drug testing and a fitness test.

“As Chief Officer, I take absolute pride in ensuring that our officers are trained and developed to the highest skill levels, to support a first class policing service here in South Yorkshire.”

The information evening is to be held at Niagara Police Sports and Social Club, Niagara Road, Wadsley Bridge, Sheffield, on Tuesday, March 5 at 6.30pm.

