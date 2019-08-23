South Yorkshire Police seal off Premier Inn after discovery of man's body in hotel
A Premier Inn has been sealed off by South Yorkshire Police after the discovery of a body today.
Emergency services were called to the hotel on Herten Way, Lakeside, at 5.30am.
South Yorkshire Police said the body of a 50-year-old man was found, but despite the huge police presence the death is not being treated as suspicious.
The force said the activity is related to the circumstances in which the body was found.
Firefighters and specialists in handling hazardous materials are at the scene.
In a statement, South Yorkshire Police said: “Emergency services are currently in the Lakeside area of Doncaster, following the death of a 50-year-old man.“Just before 5.30am this morning, the man was found deceased in a hotel on Herten Way.
“While his death is not being treated as suspicious, due to the circumstances in which he was found, the fire service and a hazardous materials team have been called to assist.
“Part of the hotel has been evacuated as a precaution, however there is no wider risk to the public.
“There is currently a cordon in place, which is expected to remain there for most of the morning and drivers are advised to avoid the area where possible and plan alternate routes."