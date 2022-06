The missing man, named only as Steven by South Yorkshire Police, was last seen around 8.30pm on Monday walking down Chestnut Avenue in Carcroft, Doncaster. He was seen carrying a large green tent bag.

Nobody has heard from or seen Steven since then.

