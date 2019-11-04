Concern has been raised over the number of assaults on police officers in South Yorkshire, with frontline cops said to be targeted on a daily basis.

The South Yorkshire Police Federation, which represents rank and file officers, voiced his concerns after an incident in Sheffield in which an officer was assaulted with a hammer last Friday.

Police officers are assaulted in South Yorkshire 'pretty much every day,' according to the Police Federation.

The officer was attempting to make an arrest at a house in Longley Hall Road, Longley, when the incident occurred.

Ben Stanton, aged 34 of Longley Hall Road, Longley, appeared before Sheffield magistrates on Saturday charged with attempting to cause wounding with intent.

He was remanded in custody ahead of a hearing at Sheffield Crown Court on November 28.

He has not yet entered a plea to the charge.

Commenting on the number of attacks on South Yorkshire police officers in general, Police Federation chairman Steve Kent said: “Pretty much every day I find out that an officer somewhere within South Yorkshire has been assaulted.

“There is a dangerous minority of people within the county who don’t think twice about assaulting a police officer.

“Yes, officers know the job is dangerous but going home to their families covered in bruises, cuts or bitemarks should not become the norm.

“The courts have been given the mildly increased sentencing powers. These need to be increased further and a mandatory prison sentence needs to be given for assaults on officers that result in injury.