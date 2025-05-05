Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

South Yorkshire Police paid out almost £1.5million in compensation claims over the space of three years, with new figures showing the number of cases being brought is on the rise.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Claims are often put in against a police force if someone feels they have been mistreated or if they feel the police abused their position.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Figures obtained by Public Interest Lawyers found that 947 claims have been lodged against South Yorkshire Police since 2022 | 3rd party

Examples of claims against the police include malicious prosecution, wrongful arrest, sexual misconduct, assault, traffic accidents and property damage.

Speaking to Public Interest Lawyers, JF Law solicitor Lucy Parker said: "The number of claims made against police forces in the UK shines a light on a crucial issue and highlights the importance of holding institutions accountable.

“Potential reasons to claim may include wrongful arrest, assault, malicious prosecution, or negligence however, it's crucial to remember that each case is unique.

“Reasons such as property damage and forced entry by police, without lawful justification, are serious matters and can constitute a significant breach of an individual's rights.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If you believe the police have wronged you, it's essential to seek legal advice promptly to understand your options and potential outcomes."

In 2022, 244 claims were lodged against South Yorkshire Police, the lowest number of claims over the past three years.

A year later, this number increased to 320 claims.

The service has experienced another rise in claims over the past year, with a total of 383.

Read More Police officer hospitalised after dog attack in Barnsley involving Staffordshire Bull Terrier

Based on figures gathered from South Yorkshire Police, the top claim reasons against the force have been revealed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Property damage was the most common cause of claims, lodged 321 times, followed by road traffic claims, which saw 298 claims submitted.

South Yorkshire Police declined to comment, when contacted.

Nationally, the number of people claiming compensation against the police is increasing and police forces across the country have had to pay out thousands for claims made against them.

Some claims against the police can be made for exceptional circumstances, for example, forces across the UK paid out more than £300,000 in compensation in the last three years after officers raided the homes of innocent people, according to The Express .

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This amount resulted from at least 255 separate cases of police forces battering down the wrong doors.

Another reason for a claim against the police is sexual misconduct.

Worryingly, this has become the main source of complaints to the Independent Office of Police Conduct (IOPC) - the UK police watchdog.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a May 2022 report, the IOPC said it was ‘highly likely’ the scale of sexual misconduct within law enforcement ‘remains under-represented’, as not all victims report misconduct, with some fearing they won’t be believed.

Read More Fox Hill 'shooting': Police update on investigation after man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder

Signs of inappropriate sexual behaviour by a police officer, such as private contact, nurturing dependence or being overly familiar, have all been grounds for victims to pursue a claim in the past.

In the year ending March 2023, 1300 police officers and staff across the 43 UK police forces were referred to formal misconduct proceedings as a result of cases such as police complaints, conduct matters and recordable conduct matters.

Also, during this time, a total of 51,605 police complaints involving 42,854 identifiable police officers were finalised; these complaints involved 120,243 allegations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Public Interest Lawyers also obtained figures on how much South Yorkshire Police has paid out to successful claims since 2022.

Over the past three years, the force has paid out a total of £1,399,000.06, with the highest amount coming in 2024, standing at £638,012.24.

Compensation claims made against UK police forces can include both public claims and employer liability claims brought internally by police officers and staff.

The most common reason for claims is property damage, with motor-based claims such as car crashes also ranking high.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

More alarmingly, claims for unlawful arrests, wrongful imprisonments and forced entries into properties have been submitted more and more against police forces over the years.

Public Interest Lawyers offer support to people who believe the police have mistreated them and free advice on whether they can claim compensation.

They operate a 24-hour helpline and claim online form, which you can access on their website.