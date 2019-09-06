South Yorkshire police chief supports national recruitment drive for 20,000 extra officers
South Yorkshire’s Chief Constable has expressed his support for a national recruitment drive and has pledged to take on 220 extra bobbies over the next five years.
A national recruitment drive was launched this week for 20,000 extra police officers to boost the frontline following years of cuts.
South Yorkshire’s Chief Constable Stephen Watson said his force will take on 220 extra bobbies between now and 2024 but the real total of new recruits needed by the force is expected to be in excess of 500 because of retirements and other leavers.
Registration for new student officers opens on Monday, September 9.
There is a seven day window to complete the registration process.
Chf Con Watson said: “South Yorkshire Police is making great strides in our journey to becoming an outstanding force, and to support this we are seeking to attract the very best candidates to join our existing officers and staff.
“The announcement from the Government allows us to be even more ambitious in our recruitment, and as such, we are embarking on our largest recruitment drive in living memory.
“If you are someone who possesses a strong sense of public duty, and you share our values, we can offer fantastic opportunities in a full-spectrum force repeatedly assessed as the most improved in the country since 2016.
“This is an exciting time for South Yorkshire Police, and recruitment of numbers on this scale is unprecedented, but be assured the detailed planning required behind the scenes is already underway. I would encourage anyone considering a careerin policing to look at our website, where you will find full details of the recruitment process, answer questions you might have around eligibility and to understand why you should choose South Yorkshire Police.”
Applications open on Monday, September 9 and remain open until midnight on Sunday, September 15.
Click HERE to find out more.