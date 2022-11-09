South Yorkshire Mayor to hold Question Time on Doncaster Sheffield Airport

On 18 November, South Yorkshire Mayor Oliver Coppard will be at Doncaster Racecourse to answer questions from the public surrounding the closure of the region’s airport.

The event will run from 5:30-9pm.

It will be his second Question Time of the month, with a prior appearance at Sheffield’s Millenium Galleries on 16 November.

Oliver Coppard

The mayor holds the events regularly, usually taking questions on a range of topics such as the cost of living, transport and jobs.

This event will be mostly centred around Doncaster Sheffield Airport following its closure last week.

Despite the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority (SYMCA) and Doncaster Council working to find buyers to take over the airport, owners Peel Group went ahead with its closure during a key negotiation period.

Commenting on both of the events, Mayor Coppard said: “I want to hear from the people of South Yorkshire about what matters to them the most, so I can see how I can help them with the power and resources I have.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Many people are facing difficulties and they should not have to face these challenges alone.

“I would like local people to play a part in the decisions that will shape their future and the future of the region, and that is why we are encouraging as many as possible to attend the Question Time events.”

People from across South Yorkshire can sign up for these events here: southyorkshire-ca.gov.uk/about-the-mayor/mayors-question-time