News you can trust since 1925
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
8 hours ago Martina Navratilova has announced she is cancer free
39 minutes ago Pay and display parking machines could be scrapped in major change
2 hours ago Just Eat to axe over 1,700 delivery worker jobs in the UK
2 hours ago Counter terror police investigate after man set on fire near mosque
6 hours ago Vera star quits ITV show after 8 years leaving viewers ‘gutted’
8 hours ago Donald Trump: Why former US President could be arrested

South Yorkshire Mayor launches regional health plan at Armthorpe Family Hub

The South Yorkshire Mayor has today launched a plan aimed at improving people’s health across the region.

By Shannon Mower
Published 21st Mar 2023, 15:00 GMT- 1 min read

Mayor Oliver Coppard launched South Yorkshire’s Health Strategy at an event at Armthorpe Family Hub.

It comes as new analysis shows that poor health in the region results in a loss of 14.6 million working days per year, 2.5 million above the national average.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The key focuses of the strategy are:

Oliver Coppard
Oliver Coppard
Oliver Coppard
Most Popular
  • Tackling health inequalities
  • Access to health and wellbeing care
  • Closing the healthy life expectancy gap
  • Improving the quality of life for people in the region
  • Improving early development

Research shows that if a child does not reach key development milestones within their first 1001 days, they are likely to fall into ill health earlier.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Mayor Oliver Coppard is the chair of the Integrated Care Partnership.

Working alongside the mayor on the plan are key partners such as Cat Ross, CEO of Baby Basics, and Pearse Butler, Chair of NHS South Yorkshire and Vice Chair of the ICP.

South YorkshireMayor