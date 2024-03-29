Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Personal injury experts at Claims.co.uk analysed data from the Home Office to find the total firefighter response times in each area of the UK for the quarter ending in September 2023.

The average of the call handling times, crew turnout times, and drive times for all types of fires was calculated to determine the final response time and the ranking.

Areas with the fastest firefighter response times:

South Yorkshire in the top ten areas of the UK with the fastest firefighter response times.

Tyne and Wear 06:53

Greater London 07:01

Merseyside 07:59

Cleveland 08:02

Lancashire 08:27

Berkshire 08:40

Tyne and Wear places at the top of the list, with a total average response time of 6 minutes and 53 seconds. Firefighters in the Tyne and Wear area responded to 3,002 fires in total, with the average crew turnout time for dwelling fires being faster than all areas in the UK at just 34 seconds.

Greater London takes the second spot in the ranking. Out of the 15,960 reported fires, the total response time averaged 7 minutes and 1 second. Greater London experienced the fastest average drive time for dwelling-related fires in the UK, which was 4 minutes and 12 seconds.

West Midlands is in third place, with a total response time of 7 minutes and 19 seconds. The area experienced 6,142 fires in total; the West Midlands also had the second-highest average drive time in the UK for dwelling-related fires at 4 minutes and 14 seconds.

Greater Manchester ranks fourth, with a total response time of 7 minutes and 44 seconds. There were 6,574 fires reported, with Greater Manchester’s average crew turnout time for dwelling fires being the third highest in the UK – precisely 42 seconds.

In fifth place is Merseyside, with a total average response time of 7 minutes and 59 seconds and 3,066 reported fires. Merseyside’s average crew turnout response time for dwelling fires was the fourth highest across the UK at 43 seconds.