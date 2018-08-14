South Yorkshire headteachers to join mass rally outside Parliament against funding cuts

Headteachers from South Yorkshire are sent to descend on Downing Street to demand more money for schools.

Around 17 leaders from the region will join 1,000 headteachers from around the country for the rally outside Parliament before they deliver a petition to Downing Street calling on the Government to fairer fund schools.

Rob Kelsall, national secretary for the National Association of Head Teachers, said it was great to see so many headteachers had registered to take part in the march on September 28.

He said: "It is clear that the Chancellor is out of touch with what’s going on in schools up and down the country.

"Our schools are on their knees when it comes to funding.

"We’ve seen per pupil funding being cut by almost eight per cent since 2010.

"Compared to last year schools have 5,400 fewer teachers, 2,800 fewer teaching assistants and 2,600 fewer support staff.

"This is despite the fact that the number of pupils in our schools has risen by 137,000.

"It’s crucial that Downing Street listens to the concerns of those running our schools.

"It’s great to see that South Yorkshire headteachers are travelling to London to make the case for a reversal to funding cuts.

"Education is an investment in the nations children and young people.

"Schools of today are the nations economy of tomorrow.

"Funding our schools should never be seen as a burden on the taxpayer."

The headteachers will also urge the Government to improve teacher supply and retention and enhance social mobility for the most vulnerable and disadvantaged students.

The Department for Education said the national funding formula is intended to correct historic disparities in the school funding system.

It added that Doncaster schools will receive an increase in funding of of 3.6 per cent - equivalent to £6.8m - when the formula is implemented in full by 2020/21.