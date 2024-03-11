Watch more of our videos on Shots!

As the deadline approaches for the South Yorkshire Apprenticeship Awards 2024, headlined by Sheffield Forgemasters, it's time to finalise your nominations.

Share your apprenticeship journey and submit your nominations before the March 21st deadline at 6 pm.

Laura Fieber, winner of the Advanced Apprentice of the Year Award at the South Yorkshire Apprenticeship Awards in 2023. The deadline for nominations for this year's event is 6pm on March 21, 2024.

These awards celebrate the vital role of apprenticeships in South Yorkshire, highlighting the accomplishments of apprentices, employers, and training providers who are moulding the future workforce.

The South Yorkshire Apprenticeship Awards 2024 include 14 carefully selected award categories, offering a golden opportunity to shine a spotlight on your successes. The winners will be announced at the live event on Thursday, May 23, at Magna in Rotherham. Don't miss out! Register now at www.syapprenticeshipawards.co.uk to secure your spot and celebrate the outstanding efforts shaping the future of apprenticeships in our region.

We asked one of our previous award winners about their apprenticeship journey.

Laura Fieber, winner of the Advanced Apprentice of the Year Award in 2023, said: "During my apprenticeship, my confidence in my abilities was low due to being out of formal education for several years. However, upon completing my Level 3 Team Leading course, I gained more self-assurance. Now, I'm in my first year of studying BSc Forensic Psychology while working simultaneously.

"Currently, I serve as a Housing Assistant across all three projects at Nomad Opening Doors. Nomad provides supported accommodation for vulnerable people, while Four Trees Lettings offers quality, affordable housing for those on low incomes. Clarity Lettings, a mainstream agency, aims to generate income for the charity to reduce dependence on grants.

"We're currently facing a housing crisis affecting millions nationwide. In my role, I assess individuals for housing in Nomad and Four Trees, witnessing first hand its devastating effects on Sheffield's communities and the strain on local charities.

"As a team, we're actively recruiting private landlords, though media portrayals of the homeless and benefit claimants present challenges. Additionally, I manage repair logs and property maintenance for Four Trees Lettings and Clarity Lettings projects."

We hope you are inspired by Laura’s apprenticeship journey and would like to share your story. We encourage you to join us in acknowledging individuals and organisations that demonstrate excellence and commitment in their apprenticeship programs. Nominate today and contribute to honouring those whose efforts drive positive transformation and creativity.

Award Categories

SME Employer of the Year, sponsored by Doncaster College

Open to businesses, with up to 249 employees, which offer an apprenticeship programme.

Large Employer of the Year, Sponsored by Barnsley College

Open to businesses, with 250+ employees, which offer an apprenticeship programme.

Diversity and Inclusion Programme, Sponsored by South Yorkshire Apprenticeship Hub

Open to all employers that run an apprenticeship programme which actively encourages diversity and inclusion.

Mentor of the Year

This category is for an individual who has encouraged and inspired apprentices throughout their training programme. Mentors can be the line manager, a training provider or someone that the apprentice works with who has greatly contributed to the individual’s development

Intermediate Apprentice of the Year

For an outstanding apprentice who is currently studying for a level 2 qualification (equivalent to GCSE passes at grades 4–9). Apprentices should be enrolled on an apprenticeship scheme before June 2023

Advanced Apprentice of the Year

For an outstanding apprentice who is currently studying for a level 3 qualification (equivalent to A Level Pass). Apprentices should be enrolled on an apprenticeship scheme before June 2023.

Higher Apprentice of the Year, Sponsored by University of Sheffield

For an outstanding apprentice who is currently studying for a level 4 or 5 qualification. Apprentices should be enrolled on an apprenticeship scheme before June 2023

Degree Apprentice of the Year, sponsored by Sheffield Hallam University

For an outstanding apprentice who is currently studying for a level 6 or above qualification. Apprentices should be enrolled on an apprenticeship scheme before June 2023.

Professional Services Apprentice of the Year

Open to apprentices, who were enrolled in their programme by June 2023, and work within the Professional Services sector.

Health & Public Service Apprentice of the Year

Open to apprentices, who were enrolled in their programme by June 2023, and work within the Health or Public Service Sector.

Construction Apprentice of the Year

Open to apprentices, who were enrolled in their programme by June 2023, and work within the Construction sector.

Engineering/Manufacturing Apprentice of the Year, Sponsored by Sheffield Forgemasters

Open to apprentices, who were enrolled in their programme by June 2023, and work within the Engineering or Manufacturing sectors

Technology and Digital Apprentice of the Year

Open to apprentices, who were enrolled in their programme by June 2023, and work within the Technology and Digital Sectors.

Training Provider of the Year