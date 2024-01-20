Soul sensation Billy Ocean revealed as Askern Music Festival headliner

Soul pop sensation Billy Ocean has been announced as the headliner of this year’s Askern Music Festival.

The 73-year-old, who has racked up a string of hits and sold millions of records around the globe, will top the bill at the one day festival which will take place on July 13.

Earlier this week, bosses had teased fans with an announcement which described the singer as an “internationally-acclaimed superstar and Grammy award winner.”

An AMF spokesman said: “That’s right, the cat is finally out the bag - the Caribbean King of Cool, Billy Ocean is set to headline Askern Music Festival this summer.

Billy Ocean has been named as the headliner for this year's Askern Music Festival.

“We are honored to welcome Billy to Askern Music Festival and are so excited to have such a legend in the industry play our Main Stage.

"We can’t wait to hear his timeless bangers being sung at full voice, right here in Askern."

With a career stretching back to 1969, his breakthrough came in 1976 with the UK number 2 smash, Love Really Hurts Without You.

That set the ball rolling on a string of hits, including Red Light Spells Danger, Caribbean Queen and the 1980s global smash When The Going Gets Tough, The Tough Get Going.

Other chart successes have included Get Out Of My Dreams, Get Into My Car, There’ll Be Sad Songs To Make You Cry, Suddenly and L.O.D. (Love on Delivery).

Britain’s biggest black recording star, he has amassed hundreds of millions of streams online, and over 30 million record sales.

The spokesman added: “We are thrilled to have this opportunity to announce the sensational Billy Ocean as the headline act for this summer’s event.

"We’d like to thank all our supporters and hope they have an awesome time at this year’s festival.”

The singer will be joining 90s indie pop favourites The Farm, Scots guitar rockers The View and former Kasabian frontman Tom Meighan, who is returning to the festival after a storming appearance last year.

This year will see the festival return to its Askern roots, being staged at Askern Events Field following a one year stay at Thornhurst Manor following a departure from Askern Cricket Club.