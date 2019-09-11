Someone spotted these very bizarre South Yorkshire references in an old episode of hit TV show Glee
An eagle-eyed TV viewer spotted a very weird list of South Yorkshire towns and villages – in an episode of hit US TV series Glee.
The award-winning American musical comedy drama is not the kind of place you’d expect to see Rotherham, Doncaster and a string of other South Yorkshire place names – but that’s exactly what happened when one fan spotted the list of places in the background of an old episode.
Twitter user @m0nthebiff_ wrote: “So my sister is watching Glee and has spotted this blind in the background... all these places in South Yorks, Roth, Canklow and MALTBY!!! On a bloody blind in NYC. WHAT THE **** IS GOING ON.
“Tell me that’s not the oddest thing you’ve ever see.”
The sign, which can be seen changing colour in the background of a scene in the fourth series of the hit show, lists the names of Aston, South Anston, Treeton, Doncaster, Rotherham, Maltby, Canklow and Brinsworth – but in reverse.
It is thought the prop is an old bus destination sign converted into a light.
But how it ended up in the show, first aired in March 2013, is a mystery.
It’s appearance has come back to light after being spotted by @m0nthebiff_. The tweet showing the sign has been retweeted more than 2,300 times.
The clip comes from, Feud, episode 16 of the fourth series of the show which ran between 2009 and 2015.
The show focuses on the fictitious William McKinley High School glee club, the New Directions, which competes on the show choir competition circuit while its disparate members deal with social issues, especially regarding sexuality, race, relationships, and teamwork.