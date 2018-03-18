SNOW UPDATE: Police warn motorist to travel only if necessary on 'horrendous' South Yorkshire roads

Motorists have been warned to only make essential journeys today.

South Yorkshire Police said roads in South Yorkshire were 'horrendous'.

More snow fell across South Yorkshire overnight. Picture - SYP Ops Support

The M1 is currently running as a single lane, the Woodhead Pass and Snake Pass are closed and many roads around South Yorkshire are treacherous.

READ MORE SNOW UPDATE: Disruption to bus services and Supertram in South Yorkshire



Gritters were out yesterday and have been out since 6.30am.

A spokesman for South Yorkshire Police operational support team said: "Driving conditions around South Yorkshire are horrendous,

"If you don't need to travel then don't.

Driving conditions were described as horrendous. Picture - SYP Ops Support

READ MORE: SNOW UPDATE: Snow plough on M1 in South Yorkshire



"Snow ploughs and gritters are out in force to clear major roads and motorways but at the minute they are fighting a losing battle.

"Please take extra care if you do need to travel, allow plenty of time and please take warm clothing with you."