SNOW UPDATE: Disruption to bus services and Supertram in South Yorkshire

The snow and blizzard-like conditions are disrupting bus services in South Yorkshire.

FIRST Sheffield has suspended all its services..

Supertram Purple Route not serving Herdings.

8/8a Rotherham - Upper Haigh Circular

Suspended due to multiple vehicles being stuck

9 Rotherham - Kilnhurst Rd Circular

Suspended due to multiple vehicles being stuck

22X Barnsley - Rotherham

Suspended due to multiple vehicles being stuck

70 White Rose Way - Lakeside Village - Frenchgate

Suspended due to multiple vehicles being stuck

208 Rotherham - Mexborough - Goldthorpe - Grimethorpe XPO

Suspended due to multiple vehicles being stuck

217 Rotherham - Mexborough - Goldthorpe

Suspended due to multiple vehicles being stuck

218 Barnsley - Mexborough/Rotherham

Suspended due to multiple vehicles being stuck

220 Cortonwood -Wath - Doncaster

Suspended due to multiple vehicles being stuck

221 Rotherham - Doncaster

Suspended due to multiple vehicles being stuck

222 Barnsley - Cortonwood

Suspended due to multiple vehicles being stuck

226 Barnsley - Wath - Thurnscoe

Suspended due to multiple vehicles being stuck

737 Sheffield - Doncaster Sheffield Airport

Suspended due to multiple vehicles being stuck

Stagecoach services

Sheffield

Service 1 - Terminating at Chapeltown and Norton Water Tower

Service 2 - Missing Worsbrough Village

SL1/1a - No service - all buses stuck

Service 25 - Terminating at Old Mother Redcap, Bradway - not serving Wollaton Road & Longford road. Not serving Chadwick road, using Nodder road

Service 31/31b - Terminating at Hillsborough, main roads only

Service 52 - Not serving Heavygate avenue, using Heavygate road in both directions

Service 57 - Main roads only

Service 83a - Terminating at Hunters Bar

Service 86 - Not serving Bevan way, Wilcox rd and Foxhill Cresent we are using Halifax rd in both directions

﻿Service 88 - Terminating at Hunters Bar

Service 201 - No service, all buses stuck

Rotherham

All services suspended

(8/8a, 9, 22x, 70, 208, 217, 218, 220, 221, 222, 226, 737)

Barnsley

Service 2 - Missing Worsbrough Village

Service 66 - Not serving Jump and Elsecar

Service 67 - Not serving Wilson street, Copeland Street and Newsome Ave

Chesterfield

Service 10 - Left at end of Coniston Rd then back up to co-op

Service 43 and 44- Main Road Only

Service 50, 50a and 50b - Main Road Only

Service 51- Via Wingfield Rd Tupton

Service 54 - Not serving Alma Estate

Service 74 - Not serving Inkersall Estate

Service 82 and 82a - Main road only.Terminating at Bolsover

Service 83 - Main Road Only

Service 90 - Not serving Brimmington or Duckmanton

Service 91 - Terminating at park

﻿Service X17 GOLD - ﻿Service suspended

There could be more misery in store for passengers tomorrow.

The Met Office has issued an amber weather warning for snow until 9am tomorrow.