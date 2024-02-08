Skinny, matted, seriously injured dog 'lucky to be alive' after being dumped in Doncaster

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The RSPCA had to remove four kilograns of matted and faeces-filled fur from the dog and have launched an investigation after the neglected and emaciated animal was found callously abandoned in Balby.

The female Caucasian Shepherd had severely matted fur full of excrement - suggests she was left in a confined place for long periods of time.

She also had a serious vaginal prolapse which was infected when she was found on Thursday, February 1 in Warde Avenue, Balby, and a nasty neck injury caused by a tight collar.

Poor Sheila was found in a seriously emaciated and matted state.

A member of the public came across the extremely poorly pet and took her to a vet in Kirk Sandall for emergency treatment during the early hours of the morning.

The vet alerted the RSPCA and inspector Ben Cottle Shaw was sent to investigate.

Ben transferred the dog, who has been named Sheila by rescuers, into the care of the RSPCA’s Greater Manchester Animal Hospital where veterinary staff immediately got to work on dematting her and shaved off four kilograms of fur which was full of faeces.

She will now require further surgery on her prolapse and will be closely monitored.

Once Sheila's fur was shaved off, teh full extent of her condition was revealed.

Ben said: “She was in such an horrific state and was clearly neglected, she was skinny, filthy and had a serious prolapse which was infected and this had caused her to have a high temperature.

"Once she was dematted you could see how emaciated she was and all her ribs visible.

“She was found in the early hours of a cold night and was really very weak and if she wasn’t discovered when she was I fear she would have passed away within hours.

“There is evidence that she has been tied up for a long period in filthy conditions due to the rope and collar being fused together by matted fur and faeces and this had to be cut off.

Sheila is now being cared for by the RSPCA after being dumped in Doncaster.

"I believe she may have been used for breeding and was thrown away like rubbish when she was no longer useful.”

“In spite of all that she has obviously been through she is a lovely dog. She will have a long road to recovery but is in the care of very dedicated staff so I am really hoping she pulls through.”

Ben said Sheila was microchipped but this was not registered and he is appealing for any information about who she may have belonged to.

He added: “I am keen to trace the person who callously dumped this poor dog in such a horrific state and feel someone must know who she belonged to.”

Anyone with information should contact the RSPCA appeals line on 0300 123 8018.