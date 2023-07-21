News you can trust since 1925
Six mile traffic jam on A1 near Doncaster this afternoon after two lorries collide

Drivers on the A1 near Doncaster are being warned of lengthy delays this afternoon following a collision between two lorries.
By Darren Burke
Published 21st Jul 2023, 14:44 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Jul 2023, 14:45 BST

National Highways Yorkshire says that the southbound carriageway between J35 and J34 near Wadworth is currently down to one line following the collision between two trucks.

A spokesman said: “The inside lane of two lanes is closed due to a collision involving two lorries.

“Specialist recovery is en route.

A collision between two lorries is causing delays on the A1 near Doncaster this afternoon.A collision between two lorries is causing delays on the A1 near Doncaster this afternoon.
“Delays of just under 30 minutes, six miles of congestion on the approach.”

