Six mile traffic jam on A1 near Doncaster this afternoon after two lorries collide
Drivers on the A1 near Doncaster are being warned of lengthy delays this afternoon following a collision between two lorries.
By Darren Burke
Published 21st Jul 2023, 14:44 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Jul 2023, 14:45 BST
National Highways Yorkshire says that the southbound carriageway between J35 and J34 near Wadworth is currently down to one line following the collision between two trucks.
A spokesman said: “The inside lane of two lanes is closed due to a collision involving two lorries.
“Specialist recovery is en route.
“Delays of just under 30 minutes, six miles of congestion on the approach.”