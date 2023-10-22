News you can trust since 1925
Six engines at the scene of Doncaster Royal Infirmary incident tonight

There are six engines at the scene of an incident at Doncaster Royal Infirmary tonight.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 22nd Oct 2023, 20:41 BST
Updated 22nd Oct 2023, 20:54 BST
South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue is currently on-site at DRI’s South Block in response to the activation of the building's fire alarm. As of now, the cause remains unclear.

The team is diligently conducting thorough investigations and taking all necessary precautions to ensure the safety of all occupants.

As part of the safety measures, some patients are being temporarily relocated to facilitate this work.

Six appliances are at the scene.

A spokesman said: “We understand the importance of this situation and are committed to resolving it as swiftly and safely as possible. Further updates will be provided as information becomes available.”

