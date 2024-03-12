Silence over future of half-built Doncaster supermarket as work grinds to a halt

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Work on the outlet on Thorne Road near to Sandall Park has been at a standstill for months.

The store was originally supposed to be an Asda ‘on the go’ convenience store.

But signs advertising it as an Asda were removed last summer – leaving potential shoppers speculating on the potential future of the store.

Work had been taking place to construct the store near the entrance to Shaw Lane Industrial Estate.

Last year, the firm’s bright green Asda logos were attached to the roof of the petrol station forecourt as well as exterior advertising signs, also promoting Subway, Sbarro Pizza, Cooplands and Leon which were expected to be among the outlets at the store.

But the Asda branding was later removed – along with the firm’s clothing brand George, leading to speculation that the supermarket giant has pulled out of the development.

Since then, work at the site has ground to a halt.

Signs for sandwich giant Subway, coffee outlet Leon and bakery firm Cooplands as well as New York pizza chain Sbarro and hot dog concession Rollover remain at the new outlet at the junction of Thorne Road and Wheatley Hall Road.

Diggers moved in October 2022 to create the new unit on land in front of the former Miller Brothers electricial showroom – now a gym.

Plans were submitted in 2022 by UK retailer EG Group, which had been working in conjuction with Asda to open the firm’s ‘On The Move’ branches across the country, with 100 already open and 100 more to follow and stocking up to 2,500 products.

The stores were first launched in October 2020.

Last month, Asda said it planned to open 110 convenience stores as it aimed to become the second-biggest grocery retailer in the UK, converting 109 shops it bought from the Co-op and EG Group to its Asda Express brand.

Many of the stores will be located in the south of England, where Asda has "traditionally been underrepresented".