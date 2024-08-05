Silence of anti-immigration demo organiser after ten police injured in hotel riot

The organiser of an anti-immigration demonstration which saw ten police officers injured when violence erupted has remained tight-lipped amid shocking scenes which saw a mob storm a South Yorkshire hotel housing asylum seekers, smashing windows and attempting to set it on fire.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ugly scenes erupted at the Holiday Inn Express Manvers in Wath yesterday afternoon with police officers pelted with planks of wood and blasted with fire extinguishers by protesters who also set a bin on fire and pushed it into the building before attempting to storm the premises.

Protest organiser Connor McAllister, who had earlier called for a peaceful and non-violent demonstration, has not commented on yesterday’s shocking scenes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But it has emerged that Mr McAllister, who runs his own plastering firm, had earlier spread misinformation about the Southport attack which saw three children stabbed to death and had called for far right activist Tommy Robinson to get a knighthood.

Protesters clashed with police in violent scenes outside a hotel in Wath yesterday afternoon.

He also posted: “Think we all need to get together outside the Holiday Inn on Sunday afternoon to push the b*******s out we’ve got in our area.”

Sharing misinformation about the Southport attack, he wrote: “Police are claiming the stabbings are not a terror attack. The man responsible came over last year as a refugee.

"We are under attack, they are killing our childen. We are paying to home them while they plan to kill us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Over 300 of them are in Wath Holiday Inn – what’s saying they are not planning an attack on children here?”

There are no known links between the suspect, identified as Axel Rudakubana, 17, and born to Rwandan parents in Cardiff, which has sparked attacks on mosques and the Muslim community across Britain with disorder and violent scenes in a string of towns and cities.

In another post, sharing a clip of Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, Mr McAllister wrote: “Ohhhh Tommy Tommy – this man needs a knighthood,” along with a heart emoji.

And in another post ahead of the demo he wrote: “Right people, it’s time to wake up and take a stand. We need them out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Get your union jacks and your St George’s cross and lets turn up in big numbers to make ourselves heard. It’s a peaceful protest so no violence boys.”

During the violent scenes at the hotel in Wath, Mr McAllister shared a photo of himself draped in a Union flag, with the caption: “Keep Britain great.”

After organising the demo, he posted: “After recent demonstrations across the country have turned into violence and racial intent with innocent people getting caught in the crossfire, can I please ask anyone with violent or racial intent to stay away.”

"I don’t want our demonstration to be in the media for the wrong reasons and the actual point being forgotten.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A clean-up is under way at the hotel this morning, with local residents rallying around after the violent scenes.

South Yorkshire Police described the violence as “deplorable” and a spokesperson said: “We absolutely condemn the scenes of disorder we witnessed, with a total of around 700 people in attendance in Manvers Way.

“A number of people threw planks of wood at our officers and sprayed them with fire extinguishers before smashing hotel windows to gain access to the premises.

“A large bin close to a window of the hotel was also set alight causing a small fire which was later extinguished, with missiles, including glass bottles and beer cans, thrown at our officers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At least ten officers have been injured as a result of the violence, with one left unconscious following a head injury, another suffering a suspected fractured elbow and other suffering suspected broken bones.

“No hotel employees or residents have been reported as injured.”

A generator was also set alight, and a number of small grass fires were set, with one person so far arrested.

Assistant Chief Constable Lindsey Butterfield said: “We have seen our officers attacked and at least ten injured, significant damage caused and a fire set outside a hotel full of terrified residents and staff.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The mindless actions have achieved nothing other than sheer destruction and leaving members of the public and the wider community in fear.

“The behaviour we witnessed has been nothing short of disgusting. While it was a smaller number of those in attendance who chose to commit violence and destruction, those who simply stood on and watched remain absolutely complicit in this. Those who choose to spread misinformation and hate online, also need to take responsibility for the scenes today. This was not a protest, just angry people, reacting to a false narrative, shared by people who have their own motivations for doing so.

“All today has achieved is the diversion of police and partner resources, operational police officers who will now be away from active duty while they recover from their injuries, and the continued use of public money to clean up the mess they have left behind.

“Please be assured, our work does not end– we have officers working hard, reviewing the considerable online imagery and footage of those involved, and they should expect us to be at their doors very soon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I want to take this opportunity to thank our officers and staff who have worked incredibly hard today and the officers from West Yorkshire Police, British Transport Police, Durham Constabulary, North Yorkshire Police and Leicestershire Police who have supported us, alongside South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service, Yorkshire Ambulance Service and Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council for their continued support.”

We would urge anyone who has any information regarding the incident to contact us on 101, quoting incident number 239 of 4 August 2024.

You can also report information via the online portal HERE

If you wish to submit information anonymously, please contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on the freephone number 0800 555 111.