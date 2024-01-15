Shots fired at Doncaster house as police launch hunt for gun attackers

Police have launched an investigation after shots were fired at a Doncaster house.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

At 8.30pm on Saturday, police were called to a house in Almond Avenue, Armthorpe after shots were fired at a property in the street.

Armed officers attended and found evidence consistent with a shotgun discharge to the door of the property. No one was injured during the incident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Senior Investigating Officer Detective Inspector Ronayne, from the Armed Crime Team, said: "Thankfully, no one was injured during this incident but every time a firearm is discharged by criminals in our community, there is always a risk and danger to local people.

Police were called to Almond Avenue in Armthorpe after shots were fired.

"Firing shots at a home is extremely callous behaviour and we will not tolerate the risk that these incidents pose to our communities.

"We are urging anyone with information that could help our investigation to come forward.

"Were you in the area on Saturday evening? Did you hear something or do you have any home CCTV or dashcam footage of suspicious behaviour? Any information, no matter how small, could help us find those who are responsible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Our officers will be conducting high-visibility patrols in the area throughout the coming days. Please do stop and talk to us if you have any concerns or information. We are there to help you."

To share information call 101, quoting incident number 910 of 13 January 2024. Footage can also be emailed to [email protected] with the incident number in the subject line.