Shocking video shows teen stabbed in violent knife brawl in Doncaster park

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The 15-year-old was slashed across the knee in the fracas which took place in Adwick Park in broad daylight yesterday.

Police say they are now hunting the person responsible for the knifing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Footage, which has been widely circulated on social media, but which the Free Press has chosen not to share, shows the victim and his attacker brawling in the park near to Windmill Balk Lane in Adwick.

This is the moment a 15-year-old was stabbed in a brawl in a Doncaster park.

The attacker, wearing all black and a hoodie, can be seen approaching his victim with what appears to be a stick in one hand and a knife in the other.

His opponent, dressed in grey is unarmed and after several swipes with the stick, the pair are seen wrestling, holding each other at bay before the attacker is thrown to the ground.

During the fracas, the victim receives a slash to his jogger trousers and he can be seen looking down to inspect the tear before the pair square up again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A voice off camera shouts: “He’s got a f***ing knife. What the f***?

A voice can then be heard reacting in shock, gasping: “Ohhhhh, he’s actually stabbed him, what the f***?”

The footage shows the attacker dropping the knife before stuffing it into his pocket and as the pair continue to exchange words, a voice is heard saying: “Why have you got a knife?”

The attacker can be heard shouting: “Do you want it or what?,” while his victim replies: “You’ve got a f***ing knife man.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The footage ends with the pair walking off in different directions.

Police say they are now probing the video.

A spokesman for South Yorkshire Police said: “We received a call at 5:23pm yesterday (18 March) for reports of a boy being stabbed in the leg during an altercation in the park, near to Windmill Balk Lane in Doncaster.

“The victim, aged 15 was taken to hospital by a family member. His injuries are not believed to be life threatening or changing.