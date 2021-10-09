Shocking photo shows Doncaster alley strewn with rubbish and plagued with rats
This shocking photo reveals the disgusting state of a Doncaster alleyway which residents say is plagued with rats and stinking and rotting rubbish.
The picture taken in Hexthorpe earlier this week, shows the entire alleyway clogged with rubbish, with piles of wood stacked against a wall and the pathway strewn with old clothes, household waste and food rubbish.
Angry residents say the state of the area’s alleyways has made their homes and yards a target for rats with the rodents spotted scampering around the alleyways in broad daylight.
In recent years, Hexthorpe has been plagued by anti-social behaviour and last month it was revealed that more than 40 tonnes of fly-tipping have been cleared in two months from the neighbourhood.
A report on fly-tipping presented to Doncaster Council’s cabinet revealed street cleaning teams removed 15 tonnes in May and another 28 tonnes were collected in June.
Across Doncaster bosses said over 1,600 tonnes of fly-tipping were cleared – the equivalent weight of 80 school buses.