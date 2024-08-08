Shock as iconic Doncaster factory Peglers set to close after 120 years

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Iconic Doncaster firm Peglers is set to close its landmark factory after 120 years – with jobs at risk.

Bosses at the firm, which is part of the Aalberts group, have announced that the company’s Belmont Works in Balby are under threat.

The Dutch-owned firm – with its landmark chimney – has been based in St Catherine’s Avenue since 1904 – and despite being swallowed up the global piping systems firm several years ago, is still known locally as Peglers.

Over the years, thousands of people have been employed at the plant which produces plumbing fittings and heating products.

The Pegler factory in Doncaster with its iconic chimney, a local landmark, is set to close after 120 years.

A spokesperson said: “"Aalberts Integrated Piping Systems has today (Thursday 8 August, 2024) begun a consultation regarding a proposal to cease manufacturing operations at the Doncaster site, which could lead to the relocation of production to other Aalberts integrated piping systems facilities.

“All employees have been informed of the consultation and we are working closely with them and the unions to provide support at this unsettling time.

“Our UK distribution centre, based at Manvers, will not be impacted by this process, and will continue to operate as normal. Sales will continue to be UK-based as will our business support functions such as finance, IT and HR.

“While no final decisions have been made, we want to be transparent and we must look at ways to remain competitive in global markets.

"We will work to support all impacted employees and stakeholders with care throughout this process."

It is understood staff received letters informing them of the news this morning, with workers left in shock.

The firm was founded in 1899 by Francis "Frank" Pegler and in 1904, built the Belmont works in Balby, becoming Peglers Limited in 1932.

In 2010 it opened a £7m state of the art warehouse and distribution centre employing 85 staff at Brookfields Park in Manvers, Rotherham.

And in 2012, it employed over 1,400 people with a number of sites in the UK and globally.

Among its former employees is former England footballer and Three Lions boss Kevin Keegan who worked at the factory before becoming an icon of the global game.

Armthorpe-born Keegan began working at Pegler as a 15-year-old as an office clerk and it was while playing for the Peglers Works reserves, his chance at professional football came, earning a trial at Scunthorpe United before finding fame and fortune with Livepool, England and Newcastle United and later becoming England boss.