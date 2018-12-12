Shock as Doncaster’s Christmas drive-in cinema is cancelled

A drive in cinema which was due to take place in Doncaster has been cancelled at the eleventh hour.

The Moonlight Drive In Cinema was due to take place at Doncaster Rovers’ Keepmoat Stadium between December 18 and Christmas Eve, showing a feast of classic festive movies.

The Moonlight Drive In Cinema has been cancelled.

But in a shock move this morning, the plug has been pulled on the event with all screenings cancelled without explanation.

Customers received an email which simply said: “Unfortunately due to unforeseen circumstances, all events have been cancelled.

“We aim to be in touch shortly with more information.”

The cinema’s Facebook page appears to have been deleted and it appears other similar events around the country have also been cancelled.

A screening in Peterborough was shelved while film showings at Diggerland near Castleford have also been pulled.

The drive in cinema was meant to visit Preston, Nottingham, Hull, Peterborough and Newcastle as well as Doncaster in the run up to Christmas.

Referring to the cancellation of a screening at Diggerland, one angry customer wrote: “Absolutely disgusted and appalled.

“Come to the Moonlight Drive In cinema at Diggerland and they haven't even turned up and put the screening on!

“Furious that anyone thinks it's acceptable to do this. Three very upset children tonight.”

Meanwhile, a customer in Peterborough wrote: “Anyone else drive all the way to the Christmas Moonlight Drive In Cinema in Peterborough for it not to exist?

“No contact to say it’s been cancelled and now the Facebook page has disappeared along with the contact number and my money. Brilliant.”

The screening was due to take place at the town’s Serpentine Green shopping centre.

A post on that centre’s Facebook page said: “CUSTOMER NOTICE - MOONLIGHT DRIVE-IN CINEMAS: Due to circumstances beyond our control, Moonlight Drive-in Cinemas will not be attending Serpentine Green this week (11th - 17th December).

“Please accept our sincere apologies for any inconvenience caused. Customers can contact Moonlight Drive-in Cinemas directly on info@moonlightcinema.com or 03330 064608. We will share more information as we receive it.”

The firm, which has held several previous screenings in Doncaster, had announced its return in October with a string of festive movies including Elf and Home Alone.

The cinema first arrived in Doncaster in the run up to Christmas 2016, showing a string of smash hit Hollywood movies including classics such as Frozen, Grease and Dirty Dancing.

The cinema attracted hundreds of viewers, who watched a feast of movies from the comfort of their cars. The Moonlight Drive-in Cinema describes itself as the UK's biggest drive in cinema and is based in Scarborough.

We have attempted to contact Moonlight Drive-In Cinema for further details.



