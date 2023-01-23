Mark Harrison took to social media when he discovered the bright orange snake yesterday morning.

He said: “Just found this beauty outside under a pile of garden pots. Can anyone identify it or suggest where I can find out?”

People were quick to inform him that the reptile was a corn snake, commonly found in the wild in the UK.

The snake was found curled up beneath plant pots in a Doncaster garden.

The snake resembles the venomous copperhead but corn snakes lacks functional venom and are harmless.

The corn snake helps to control populations of wild rodents that damage crops and spread disease, preying on mice and rats that eat harvested corn.

