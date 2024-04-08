Shock as body of 'very skinny' puppy found dumped in Poundland bag in Doncaster

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

WARNING: REPORT CONTAINS DISTRESSING IMAGES

Inspector Jack Taylor responded to a call from a member of the public on April 6 after the female dog's body was found dumped on wasteland in Mexborough.

It is believed the pup had been dumped that same day - as the body was dry despite rainfall the night before.

The pup was found dumped in a Poundland bag in Mexborough.

The dog was in a blue Poundland carrier bag, on a brownfield site by Pitt Street, towards Windhill Avenue, in the market town.

A dog walker had spotted the pup in the carrier bag while walking their own dog at approximately 1pm, and sounded the alarm to the animal welfare charity.

The Jack Russell is thought to be approximately eight weeks old, and she is predominantly white with brown fur on her face, and black markings above her tail.

Anyone with information has been urged to contact the RSPCA's dedicated inspectorate appeal line.

The 'very skinny'' pup was was found stuffed inside a plastic bag.

Inspector Jack said: "This was a heartbreaking discovery for someone to make.

"The poor Jack Russell pup was very skinny, and we believe had been dumped earlier that day on 6 April on this wasteland in Mexborough.

"We don't know what happened to this pup - or if she was the poorly runt of a litter that had sadly died; but it's so sad to see her body just dumped on a brownfield site like this.

"Anyone with any information about where this pup may have come from, or what may have happened, is urged to contact our inspectorate appeal line on 0300 123 8018, and quote incident number 01245971."

RSPCA chiefs are trying to find out what happened to the pup.

The RSPCA recently launched a cost of living hub for any owners struggling with any costs associated with owning a pet.

Jack added: "Times are hard right now - but we'd always urge any animal owners grappling with costs to reach out for help. The RSPCA's cost of living hub has a wealth of resources to help pet owners struggling with all sorts of costs."