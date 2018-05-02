Sheridan Smith 'gets engaged to man she met on Tinder three months ago'

Doncaster television and film star Sheridan Smith has got engaged to a man she met on dating app Tinder three months ago, according to reports.

The 36-year-old actress, who hails from the Isle of Axholme, is said to be 'head over heels in love' with former insurance broker Jamie Horn who proposed to her with a £10,000 ring, The Sun has reported.

The insider told the newspaper: “Jamie is very serious about her. He has introduced Sheridan to his mum already.”

“She doesn't wear the ring on her finger, she's got a necklace. She wears it there because she doesn't want people to see that she's got a ring.”

Sheridan and Mr Horn, 28, have also reportedly moved into a home together in London and plan to marry next year.

It comes after the actress last week revealed that she had a new boyfriend during a performance at the Royal Albert Hall.

The Gavin and Stacey star previously dated co-star and The Late Late Show host James Corden and was most recently linked to model, Graham Nation who she once described as her “dream man” before they split last June.

She said of her previous dating history: “It’s true I’ve had a lot of rats kissed a few frogs I keep going back for more — don’t know what’s wrong with me. Why do I keep going back for more?”