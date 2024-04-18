Shed, fence and allotment blazes attended by firefighters in Doncaster
Dearne firefighters were called out to a fire involving vegetation on an allotment at 8pm on Denaby Lane in Denaby Main on Monday.
The fire is believed to have started accidentally. The crew left the scene at 9pm.
On Tuesday Askern firefighters were called out to a deliberate fire involving fencing at 7.50pm on Elmwood Avenue, Woodlands.
A shed was deliberately set on fire at 9.40pm on Alfred Road, Instoneville. Firefighters from Askern station attended.
Last night firefighters from Askern station attended a deliberate fire involving a tree and mattress at 8.40pm on The Avenue, Instoneville,
