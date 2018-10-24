Share your cycling memories for unique Doncaster project

Cycling memories, of events, faces and places around Doncaster, are needed for a new project in the town.

Doncaster Cycling Stories aims to encourage people to share any memories that involve cycling, whether it was for fun, for relied-upon transport or for competition. Or maybe a cherished birthday or Christmas present?

Do you remember cycling to work for your first job? Or balancing on a friend’s handlebars as a kid? Did you take a date out cycling?

Did you ride the red shale track in Brodsworth, or visit Uppadines Cycles in Balby? What was your first bike?

Darts (Doncaster Community Arts) wants to hear about people’s most memorable or challenging trips on a bike, their greatest achievements, funniest stories or fondest recollections.

You don’t need to live in the borough or be a serious cyclist to contribute – as long as the story has a connection to Doncaster, darts would love to hear it. Submissions are open to everybody.

The project will run over two years, and a new film will be designed at the end to bring memories to life in a creative and engaging way. This will serve as a legacy of the project, and will tour in summer 2019 to ensure as many people as possible can see it.

You can find out more about the project, read some existing submissions and submit your own stories at www.cyclingstories.org. Alternatively, stories can be emailed to cyclingstories@thepoint.org.uk.

The idea for the project came from Doncaster Wheelers Cycling Club’s desire to preserve and record cycling memories for future generations.

It is funded by the Heritage Lottery fund and managed by darts with support of Heritage Doncaster and Doncaster Council.

Amy Knowles, projects coordinator for darts, said: “We can't wait to find out more about this interesting part of Doncaster's heritage and would encourage anyone with a tale to tell, no matter how big or small, to share their memories with us."