Sex assault investigation is launched after woman attacked in Doncaster playground
Police have launched a sex assault investigation after a woman was attacked in a Doncaster children’s playground.
Officers were called at 4.05am today (Thursday) to St Mary’s Crescent, between Queens Road and Baxter Avenue, Wheatley upon reports of a sexual assault.
A SYP spokesman said: “Officers attended and enquiries are ongoing.
“An investigation has been launched and the victim has been offered appropriate support.”
Anyone with information should contact 101 or through the website https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/ quoting incident number 84 of 11 April 2024.
